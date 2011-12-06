© Apple

Foxconn has no set date for iPad production in Brazil

Foxconn has no set date for when it will begin producing iPads in Brazil, Brazil's Minister of Science and Technology, Aloizio Mercadante, has announced, according to a report by Reuters.

In October, Foxconn had estimated that the iPad would be begin production in the Brazillian Jundiai facility late this year said the Reuters report.



However since announcing that Foxconn would invest in Brazil , negotiations between the government and company have slowed over issues of tax and infrastructure.



Despite his statement on the iPad, Mercadante did estimate that the iPhone 4s would begin production in Brazil by December 16.