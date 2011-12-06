Koh Young opens new center in China

Koh Young Technology, a supplier of 3D SPI, AOI, and advanced automated inspection equipment, has opened a new customer service and support technical center in Shenzen, China, it announced yesterday.

The company said that the new facility will give Koh Young the ability to better serve customers in the China market, an area of growth for the company.



Sales revenue from China has reached 27% (as of 2011 3Q, accumulatively) of Koh Young’s total sales.



The center officially opened on November 11, 2011.