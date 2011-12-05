© Flextronics

Flextronics cuts 1,000 contract jobs

According to local media, Flextronics has laid off approximately 1,000 contract workers at its Zalaegerszeg unit in Hungary.

MTI econews, a news provider in Hungary, reported that Flextronics is now employing 9,000 workers in the city of Zalaegerszeg, around 1,000 fewer workers than before last week. Despite the lay-offs the number of employees in the city is higher than at the beginning of the year.



Source: Budapest Business Journal