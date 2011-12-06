© BASF

BASF to build new plant in Korea

BASF will build a new plant to produce Ultrason polyethersulfone (PESU), a high-performance thermoplastic, at the company’s site in Yeosu, Korea.

The speciality plastic is currently only produced at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site in Germany. The new plant will have an annual capacity of 6000 metric tons, with construction starting in early 2012 and production begining in 2014. The company said about 50 new jobs will be created once the plant is operational.



"Overall in Asia Pacific, we are investing approximately €2.3 billion from 2011 to 2015 in order to achieve our goal to produce 70% of our sales in the region. By establishing local production of our high performance specialty plastics in Korea, we can support the growth of key local industries," said Dr. Albert Heuser, President, Market and Business Development, Asia Pacific, BASF.



Ultrason is sold to customers in the electronics industry, as well as the automotive and aerospace industries for the production of heat-resistant light weight components and to the water treatment industry for manufacturing of water treatment membranes.





