© nikita-sobolkov / dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 05, 2011
European Market for Passives 2011 and Outlook 2012
The European Passive Components Industry Association (EPCIA) has discussed the market development 2011 and the forecast for the next year at its October meeting in Nurnberg (Germany).
Ralph Bronold, President of EECA-EPCIA commented: ”After an exceptional growth and full recovery of the European Passives market of 46% in 2010, the experts of EPCIA forecast a further increase of 8% in 2011. For 2012 a moderate growth of 2% is expected, up to a volume of approx. 4.6 Bn. Euro.”
"After a tremendous increase of the Capacitors market by 64% in 2010, the 2011 forecast indicates a more healthy growth of around 12%. The Resistors market has also improved strongly by 47% in 2010. For 2011 this market is expected to grow by only 2%. For 2012 a slow down - on a high level - of the Capacitors and Resistors market is expected."
"The combined market for Electromagnetic Components and RF-Filters will increase by a strong 14% in 2011 after an exceptional growth of 43% in the last year."
At present it is extremely difficult to forecast to what extent the financial crisis in Europe and the economical consequences of the natural flood disaster in Thailand will affect the further development of the European Passive Components market. The EPCIA members report about lead-times coming back to normal, after a long period of excessive lead-times.
Main European market segments for Passive Components
The Automotive sector is still of major importance for Passives. Due to the ever increasing safety and comfort requirements and new applications like electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, this sector has a lot of further growth potential. The automotive market has improved particularly strong in 2010, continuing in 2011 due to the strong sales of premium cars especially to export markets. For 2012 markets are expected to grow on a low level of only 2%.
The Industrial market is a similar important segment in Europe with an excellent long- term growth perspective. The strong need for energy-efficient drives, the growth of various applications in the renewable energy segment and the recovery of the traditional industry automation segment has boosted this market in the last two years.
The Industrial market segment has recovered extremely well in 2010 and is expected to grow by a strong 8% in 2011. The unknown further development of the photo voltaic market, which suffers since mid of 2011, will strongly impact the overall trend in the industrial segment in 2012.
The Telecom market has also benefited from the world-wide recovery of the markets in 2010. Strong sales of new mobile phones and especially smart phones are supporting this trend in 2011. For the next year a lower growth rate compared to 2011 is expected.
The Consumer Electronics market has improved until late summer 2010. For this year and also 2012, a slight softening of the market is expected.
Distribution: Fostered by the overall improving market situation since end of 2009, this sector has also shown a very positive development during 2010 until mid of 2011. Since then the situation has changed. Excessive stock leads to less demand in the distribution segment.
"After a tremendous increase of the Capacitors market by 64% in 2010, the 2011 forecast indicates a more healthy growth of around 12%. The Resistors market has also improved strongly by 47% in 2010. For 2011 this market is expected to grow by only 2%. For 2012 a slow down - on a high level - of the Capacitors and Resistors market is expected."
"The combined market for Electromagnetic Components and RF-Filters will increase by a strong 14% in 2011 after an exceptional growth of 43% in the last year."
At present it is extremely difficult to forecast to what extent the financial crisis in Europe and the economical consequences of the natural flood disaster in Thailand will affect the further development of the European Passive Components market. The EPCIA members report about lead-times coming back to normal, after a long period of excessive lead-times.
Main European market segments for Passive Components
The Automotive sector is still of major importance for Passives. Due to the ever increasing safety and comfort requirements and new applications like electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, this sector has a lot of further growth potential. The automotive market has improved particularly strong in 2010, continuing in 2011 due to the strong sales of premium cars especially to export markets. For 2012 markets are expected to grow on a low level of only 2%.
The Industrial market is a similar important segment in Europe with an excellent long- term growth perspective. The strong need for energy-efficient drives, the growth of various applications in the renewable energy segment and the recovery of the traditional industry automation segment has boosted this market in the last two years.
The Industrial market segment has recovered extremely well in 2010 and is expected to grow by a strong 8% in 2011. The unknown further development of the photo voltaic market, which suffers since mid of 2011, will strongly impact the overall trend in the industrial segment in 2012.
The Telecom market has also benefited from the world-wide recovery of the markets in 2010. Strong sales of new mobile phones and especially smart phones are supporting this trend in 2011. For the next year a lower growth rate compared to 2011 is expected.
The Consumer Electronics market has improved until late summer 2010. For this year and also 2012, a slight softening of the market is expected.
Distribution: Fostered by the overall improving market situation since end of 2009, this sector has also shown a very positive development during 2010 until mid of 2011. Since then the situation has changed. Excessive stock leads to less demand in the distribution segment.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments