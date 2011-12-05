Zestron opens new tech center

Zestron, a provider of high precision cleaning products and services, has announced the opening of its 5th global Technical Center in Shenzhen, China.

On October 25th, 2011, Zestron celebrated the official inauguration of its newest Technical Support Center in Shenzhen, China.



With the opening of this facility, Zestron is adding its 2nd Customer Support Center for China and 5th globally in addition to Europe, the US and South East Asia.