Does Terry Gou have a direct line to a divine power?

Terry Gou has claimed that a divine power sent a signal to him through his mobile phone, according to the Shanghai Daily newspaper.

Earlier this week, Forbes picked up a story from the state-run Shanghai Daily newspaper. According to the paper, Gou, the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry, was seen praying at a temple in China’s Henan Province, reportedly after receiving a signal through his mobile phone from the Chinese god Guan Yu. Guan Yu is known as an ”alternative wealth god protecting businessmen from wickedness”.



Gou claimed the last time he visited the temple in September, his phone began to vibrate uncontrollably and then mysteriously showed the date November 27 on its display screen. This, said Gou, was a a message from Guan.



There have been no further reports on whether Guan planned to text Gou in the future.