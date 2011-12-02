© Research in Motion

RIM won't reach Blackberry, tablet forecast

RIM has announced it will take a $485 million pretax provision on Q3 results because of discounts that attempted to improve sales of the Blackberry Playbook inventory.

The announcement has come before the company announced its Q3 results. The company said that it's Q3 results are expected to be slightly lower than the previously guided range of $5.3-5.6 billion.



”As previously disclosed, RIM has a high level of BlackBerry PlayBook inventory. The Company now believes that an increase in promotional activity is required to drive sell-through to end customers,” a statement by the company said.