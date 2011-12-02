Elcoteq workers reach settlement in Mexico

State government has announced it has reached a settlement for 580 laid-off Elcoteq workers in Mexico. The agreement with local unions will be made official today, according to local media.

Involved in the negotiations were Jorge Doroteo Zapata, head of the Confederación de Trabajadores de México union, Jesús José Díaz Monárrez, head of the Central Obrera union, representatives from Phillips (the previous owner of the facility before Elcoteq) and representatives of Elcoteq.



Details of the agreement, or amount of money to be offered to employees, was not specified but the union estimates the agreement will come to roughly $5.2 US million.



Elcoteq had 7'000 workers when it took over from Phillips, the factory now employees 580 people.



Díaz Monárrez had said on Wednesday that if an agreement was not reached then workers would strike today close to another Phillips plant.