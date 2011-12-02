© wurth electronics

Millenia Group sold

The Millenia Group, a Midwest, U.S. PCB fabricator and EMS company, has been sold to a private equity group.

According to several reports, MBG Technologies will purchase the company, including all assets of the Millennia electronic assembly division located in Cheswick, PA, and the Triangle Circuits printed circuit board division located in Oakmont, PA.



Most of Millennia's 50 employees are expected to be offered positions with the new company but further details have not been given.