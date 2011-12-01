API Technology signs acquisition deal

API Technologies Corp., today announced that is has completed the acquisition all of the assets of Commercial Microwave Technology, Inc. (CMT) for $8.2 million in cash.

Based in Rancho Cordova, California, CMT was founded in 1997 and is a manufacturer of RF and microwave filters to the satellite and commercial industries.



Brian Kahn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of API stated, “CMT brings to API a complementary RF and microwave product line, a strategic presence within the high-reliability space market, and approximate annual revenues and EBITDA of $8 million and $2.5 million, respectively.”