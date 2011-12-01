Cray to provide supercomputer in Kyoto

Cray Inc., has announced that it has been selected to provide a new supercomputer to the Academic Center for Computing and Media Studies at Kyoto University in Kyoto, Japan.

Cray will deliver a 300-teraflops Cray XE6 supercomputer in 2012 and a 400-teraflops next-generation Cray supercomputer code-named "Cascade" in 2014.



The new Cray system at Kyoto University will be operated by researchers and engineers at the ACCMS, which conducts research and development related to the advanced use of information technology infrastructure and information media. ACCMS has four research departments for networking, multimedia oriented educational computer systems, academic digital contents, and supercomputing.



The Cray XE6 supercomputer is expected to go into production in the first half of 2012. The second phase of the contract, the delivery of the Cascade system, is expected to be completed in 2014. While Cray has been selected to provide these systems to the ACCMS,