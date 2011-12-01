New plant for TRW

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp will open a new facility in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, to produce a range of advanced brake systems

The 150,000 square foot facility will manufacture hydraulic control units for a variety of electronic stability control systems including TRW's Slip Control Boost system. The plant will also produce brake actuation units including boosters and master cylinders.



Production at the new plant is anticipated to begin near the end of the first quarter in 2012, with an estimated total employment of 450 when full production is reached. TRW's growing foundation brake business will primarily be produced at the existing Santa Rosa, Mexico, facility, while the new site will be dedicated to electronic braking and actuation systems.