Kongsberg signs deal with Norwegian Air Force

Kongsberg has signed a 360 MNOK (6.2 US million) contract to deliver an upgrade of NASAMS air defence system to the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The NASAMS system is produced by Kongsberg and Raytheon, and the upgrade will be delivered within a 2-year timeframe. The upgrade consists of deliveries of new High Mobility Launchers for increased mobility, upgrade of the existing FDC Command & Control centres and associated training facilities.



“We are very satisfied with the fact that NASAMS has been selected for an upgrade. NASAMS is the back-bone of Norwegian ground based air defence, and is the preferred medium range air defence system in NATO, says Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Defence Systems”.