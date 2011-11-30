© CML Group Electronics Production | November 30, 2011
A modern set of working
The European PCB industry has seen ups as well as downs. But what is needed to make a well functioning team and company?
Exactly - dedicated and loyal employees. At CML in Waldbronn, the 2 founders might have just succeeded in this endeavour. With around 200 staff worldwide we could – of course – not talk to all of them. So we settled for Nadine Herzhauser and Stefanie Breig.
Both women are based in Germany – the headquarter of the PCB manufacturer and trader – and consider Waldbronn and CML the place to be. Stefanie Breig has been with the company since 2004, Nadine Herzhauser since 2010. “The job ad practically had my name written all over it”, is a statement that both women would say in the blink of an eye. And both of them are quite happy to be where they are right now.

Job interview done and over with. How is it working with the other colleagues and 'the boss'? Very good actually. The team is a close-knit unit, working together. This in turn makes for a good workplace environment, which practically spells growth and success.
The hierarchy in the company is very low too. The boss – that being Moritz Hoeft in Germany – is more than accessible. “His door is always open. We can talk to him, discuss ideas or problems. He is a very good boss to work for.” Well, it cannot get better than that.
You could basically call the team in Waldbronn a small family? Yes, you could probably say that.
With the crisis of 2008 / 2009, the recovery in the years that followed, things changed significantly within the electronics industry. But work has not become harder or more stressful. “It is different, to be sure. Challenging at times, but rewarding nonetheless. During my time here at CML, the company has become more international. We have different sales offices around the world. The set of work might have become different, but when you like what you do ...”.
CML seems to be all set for the future. The only thing left on our list is a chat with the boss.

