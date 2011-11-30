© Saab

Saab wins U.S. Army contract

Saab has signed a contract with the U.S. Army for the company’s Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system.

The Army and U.S. Special Operations Command placed a combined order with a total value of 31.5 U.S. million dollars (MSEK 209).



This marks the first time the US Army has bought the 84mm recoilless rifle system.



“This is very positive and it further proves the capability of the Carl-Gustaf system. It also shows the high level of trust our customers have for the system,” says Tomas Samuelsson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.