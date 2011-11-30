Terma dismisses 58 employees

Terma announced yesterday that it is cutting 58 jobs. The dismissals include 24 hourly workers and 34 salaried employees, and includes several trade groups.

The dismissals have primarily taken place at Terma’s locations in Grenaa and Lystrup, Sweden, but also at the Herlev location.



In a statement, Terma said the cuts were due to delayed order intake as a result of recent years’ pressure on public budgets in several key markets. The company therefore predicts declining activity levels in 2012/13 and in the following years.



Terma has an aggregate staff of 1,235 (including the dismissed employees).