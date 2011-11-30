Electronics Production | November 30, 2011
Nokia Siemens starts selling off assets
NewNet plans to acquire Nokia Siemens Networks WiMAX business.
NewNet Communication Technologies, LLC, a Skyview Capital, LLC portfolio company, announced today that the company plans to acquire the former Motorola Solutions’ WiMAX business from Nokia Siemens Networks. Under the terms of the agreement, NewNet would acquire the complete WiMAX product portfolio, the related employees and assets, as well as active customer and supplier contracts. Approximately 300 Nokia Siemens Networks employees would transfer to NewNet. The companies expect to close before December 31, 2011.
“The addition of the WiMAX business would enhance the breadth of NewNet’s product portfolio, R&D capabilities, customer relationships and our overall market position in providing wireless infrastructure solutions to carriers on a global basis. We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming a world-class group of WiMAX pioneers and thought leaders to the NewNet team,” said Ron Pyles, president and CEO of NewNet.
“We believe that our current WiMAX customers would receive the highest quality products, services and sales support from NewNet,” said Marc Rouanne, head of Network Systems, Nokia Siemens Networks. “This transaction would also provide an excellent opportunity for our WiMAX employees. We have great confidence in NewNet’s plans to become a major WiMAX infrastructure provider. The company has a solid track record in acquiring telecommunication businesses and driving revenue growth.”
As a part of the transaction the companies expect to transition approximately 300 globally deployed Nokia Siemens Networks employees to NewNet. Many of these employees are based in suburban Chicago, USA and Hangzhou, China. Nokia Siemens Networks and NewNet believe this acquisition would provide transferring employees with attractive professional growth opportunities in a solid, technologically advanced company that has an on-going focus within their core areas of expertise.
Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
