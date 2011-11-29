© Schweizer electronic

Schweizer hosts delegation to discuss Eco projects

Schweizer Electronic had hosted a delegation from Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (SSGKC) Investment and Development Co. Ltd. in Schramberg.

Schweizer recently closed two MoUs with the association regarding the projection of solar parks in two Eco Cities (Guangzhou Knowledge City and Nanjing Eco Hightec Island) in China.



Together with their partners for the photovoltaic business, Schmid Group and Ralos New Energies AG, the company’s management received a group of 10 delegates from China to discuss details on the planned projects.



Marc Bunz, CFO of Schweizer Electronic AG and Member of the Board of Schweizer Energy Pte. Ltd said :



"The visit of our contractual partner from China represents a further step in our cooperation with the SSGKC. Beyond projects already agreed upon for the cities for Guangzhou and Nanjing, our discussions were targeting at expanding our cooperation by further projects in southern China, were High Efficiency Modules from our future Schweizer Energy production site in Nantong, China, will be applied".