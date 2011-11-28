Ruag to cut 15 jobs

Ruag technology has announced 15 job cuts at its Mechanical Engineering business unit in Altdorf (Switzerland), fewer than originally forecast. Short-time working will offered to around 200 staff.

An open consultation process involving staff representatives, social partners and the Uri Cantonal Council was held to identify ways of restoring the international competitiveness of Ruag Technology's Mechanical Engineering business unit in Altdorf, the company said in a press release.



Short-time work will be offered to address the drop in orders and will commence 1 January 2012.



A consultation process initiated on 3 November 2011 considered the possibility of laying off 40 staff, however the company has now announced edundancies should instead affect 15 staff.



Ruag Technology employs a workforce of around 450 in Altdorf.