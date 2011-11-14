© CML Group Electronics Production | November 14, 2011
2011 CML Group: 10th Anniversary
The November stop on our little trip through Europe's electronics industry brings us back to Germany. We visit PCB manufacturer CML.
When the two founders, Günter Hoeft and Klaus Jacob, established CML to in September 2001, they have vision and even greater spirit of adventure. 10 years on, the CML Group has become a global company with sales offices in South and West Germany, Paris, Mexico City, Tokio, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
Today, approximately 200 employees are working at the various locations – always following the company slogan: We bring good things together.
2011 Foundation of the CML America Pacific in Mexico
CML is represented on the American continent since July 2011. Close proximity to the market and existing customers is a crucial factor which prompted the company to open a new branch in Latin America. Jürgen Kaulich, a specialist for the printed circuit boards, manages CML America Pacific, which sales office is based in Mexico City. For CML America Pacific, it is planned to develop a services and sales network for the entire American continent.
2011 CML Group opening sales office in Japan
CML strengthened its position in Asia and opened a sales office in Tokyo (Japan). Doi-San is a familiar face within the Japanese PCB industry. He has already 40 years experience in working the industry. He receives support from a Japanese colleague located in the Hong Kong office.
2010 Expansion of CML Nordic: New sales office in Kleve
CML Group appointed Hans-Ulrich Decker in Kleve – responsible for Northern Germany, The Netherlands and Scandinavia. Mr. Decker has 20 years PCB experience; from work preparation to production and quality control.
2009 Foundation of the CML France SARL
Due to the positive development of the CML team in France, the company formed CML France SARL. From the office in Paris CML supports many customers in Western Europe. Jean-Yves Delaulle, a specialist in PCB production, has taken on responsibility.
2008 Foundation of WTS Shenzhen
CML founded a new Know – How Center in Shenzhen. From this site the company is able to handle the Chinese market directly. The main focus of this location is to follow the increasing needs of its customers in terms of technical consulting, feasibility check and design proposals. Simon Wandowski – an expert with 10 year of PCB experience – is directing the office of the CML Group in Shenzhen since March 2011.
2008 Foundation of the CML Group
After numerous specializations and expansions, 2008 was headlined with consolidation. The CML Group SE was founded to provide an umbrella for the various companies. With the foundation the logo and corporate identity was also redesigned.
2008 Opening of s.m.a.r.t. for sample- and pre-production as well as small series
Together with its long-term production partner Gainbase, the CML Group opened the s.m.a.r.t. center in Shenzhen. The production focused on the development and production of prototypes, pre- and small series, short delivery times and German management. In cooperation with professional schools and universities CML is training staff in the s.m.a.r.t. center, which will then work in the s.m.a.r.t. center and other production areas. This unusual approach forms the basis for a significant improvement of the processes and quality assurance. Over the past 3 years s.m.a.r.t. has developed from the original production idea to a significant competence center.
2007 Foundation of the CML Nordic and sales office in Paris
With the foundation of CML Nordic in Hannover, the growth strategy was expanded into North- and East Germany as well as into the Scandinavian countries. The motivation for CML was to offer better – and closer – service to its customers. In this sense CML also opened a sales office close to Paris of its customer base in the Western Europe region.
2007 Company handover to the sons Daniel and Moritz
On 01.01.2007, the company was handed over to the sons of the founder. Today the two founders are still supportive and continue to represent a significant part of the company.
2006 Expansion of the CML EurAsia as Service-Partner for our production facilities in China
CML EurAsia was expanded with WTS Hong Kong to increase presence in China.
2005 Formation of the CML EurAsia
CML EurAsia was founded in Hong Kong as a step towards becoming a global company. From this office the company handles all sales activities in Asia, North- and South-America.
2004 Foundation of the CML Automotive
CML followed the needs of the automotive industry and founded CML Automotive. Here, the company pooled their numerous automotive customers.
2003 Daniel und Moritz joined CML
The sons of the two founders – Daniel Jacob and Moritz Hoeft – joined the expanding company.
2001 Foundation of the CML Europe
Based on 15 years of loose business cooperation between Günter Hoeft and Klaus Jacob; a partner- and friendship developed and CML Europe was founded in 2001. Klaus Jacob as the the overflowing source for contacts in the PCB industry; Günter Hoeft as the expert for the Asian electronic market – both man bundled their knowledge and built the foundation of today’s company.
Image Gallery
-----
Photos © CML
Image Gallery
-----
Photos © CML
