New EMS company a no-go

A new EMS-company that would start producing in the old Jamos factory in Denmark, Glyngøre, may not see the light of day.

The company was supposed to start after the shut down of the Flextronics unit in Skive, which is located close to the Jamos factory.



When Flextronics announced that the Skive factory was going to be closed down, plans for a new EMS provider in the area was born. The new company would take on customers and employees from Flextronics.



John Norgaard , who was involved n the project, said it did not seem feasible:



”We had come a very long way and had the economy, the machinery and the factory. Last week, however, we were forced to realize that we didn't recieve the major order that was going to be the basis for the factory,” he said. ”Because of this it simply cannot be done,” he is quoted saying to the local paper Skive Folkeblad.