Flextronics: employees likely to win case

Seventy six former Flextronics employees in France (Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)) appeared in court last week, appealing what they claim was unfair dismissal.

According to L'usine Nouvelle, a French news outlet, judges in the case will likely support an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal of Versailles in May, favoring the employees.



After the closure and relocation of the factory in 2008, 222 employees have already received around 10 million euros. Last May, the judge considered that the closure was not warranted because the U.S. multinational made a profit.