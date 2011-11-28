FinMasi invests in Orbotech equipment

FinMasi Group purchases additional Orbotech laser direct imaging system.

FinMasi S.p.A. has purchased an additional Paragon Xpress 9 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system from Orbotech for use in its recently acquired manufacturing company, Techci Rhône Alpes, in Saint-Genix-sur-Guiers, France.



This is the second Paragon Xpress purchased by Finmasi Group, which is also utilizing a system in production at its Italian company, Cistelaier S.p.A.



“The successful results from our existing Orbotech LDI system, including the excellent image quality and machine reliability, were a key factor in our decision to purchase an additional unit to support our expanding operations”, commented Mr Marcello Masi, President of FinMasi S.p.A, “Our investment in this state-of-the-art LDI equipment for Techci Rhône Alpes brings new dynamics and new competition to the French PCB industry. At the same time, having requirements for such production tools here in the European market is a breakthrough that shows that the industry here is very much alive and moving forward with the global electronics supply chain.”



Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech West, said: “With the purchase of its second Paragon Xpress, the Finmasi Group is not only utilizing the industry’s most advanced, high performance LDI, it has also positioned itself to capture new business opportunities which require fast and flexible production capabilities.”