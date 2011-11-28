M/A-Com expands Active Load-Pull capabilities

M/A-Com Technology Solutions’ Belfast business unit has added Mesuro’s Active Load Pull test and measurement capabilities to its existing line-up.

Having worked with Cardiff University and more recently Mesuro, the Belfast Design Centre is equipped with the latest CAD software, automatic assembly tools and test and measurement equipment. It designs a range of ICs and modules for the Satellite Communications, Point-to-Point Communications, and Radar components markets. These additional capabilities are aimed at further reducing M/A-Com’s design cycle times, reducing its time to market and improving device/process analyses, allowing it to demonstrate greater system performance.



Andrew Patterson, Engineering Manager, M/A-Com Technology Solutions, Belfast said, “We see the Waveform Engineering methodology as a key part in our iterative design process. Its ability to provide insight into process characteristics enables us to highlight potential problems before they become a reality. The latest tools, including behavioural model extraction, allow us access to more relevant data when building our design.”



Richard Emsley, CEO, Mesuro added, “the continued relationship with M/A Com Technology Solutions’ Belfast facility, and their use of the “Waveform Engineering” principal, demonstrates the value it offers to power-amplifier designers, through demonstrable reductions in the number of design iterations and time to market improvements.”