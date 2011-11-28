© Juki Europe

productronica 2011 very successful for Juki

Juki Europe reports their best Productronica fair since the foundation of the company,

The conclusion of Productronica 2011 witnessed Juki Europe finish the most successful fair in the 30 year history of the company. In particular, the new Sentry system was met with extensive approval, as was the preview of a new system shown in the “Secret Room”.



At this year’s Productronica, great interest was generated by the Sentry system, the first zero-defect concept for SMT. It monitors the complete process in real time and in doing so, offers extensive cost reductions. A glance into the “Secret Room” was also very much in demand too. Here, selected visitors had the chance to see an automated module which makes expensive manual placement of non-SMT components obsolete, a press release states.



With six European and four world premieres, Productronica 2011 ended with a new record in visitor numbers for Juki. In addition to a record number of leads, Juki also received numerous order commitments and could finalize completion of some very interesting projects during the fair.