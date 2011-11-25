Thailand electronics exports to decrease by billions

The Electrical and Electronics Institute of Thailand estimates that electronics exports will drop by at least $3 US billion this quarter.

According to a report by the Bangkok Post the institute said that some electronics companies are considering leaving because of recent flooding and the country's minimum wage increase.



The EEI said they consider the estimated decrease in exports to be conservative, as they expect hard-disk drive (HDD) shipments to fall by at least $2 billion in the quarter alone.

-----

Source: Bangkok Post