BAE could cost tax payers millions

Conservative MP David Davis has criticized BAE Systems, claiming their plans to cut 3000 jobs could cost the UK government up to 110 million pounds in redundancy bills.

The comments were made during a back bencher debate between Conservative David Davis and Labour's Alan Johnson on November 24.



A payment to BAE systems would be required under rules of the Ministry of Defence Yellow Book of rules, the Government has to meet certain costs to provide guarantees for sensitive industries.



"This is outrageous: a policy designed to defend our defence capability is being used to make us subsidise the destruction of that capability," Davis said.



BAE announced plans to cut jobs in September this year.