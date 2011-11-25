Elcoteq's Juárez employees get temporary work

Media in Mexico are reporting that the state government will offer temporary employment to workers at Elcoteq's plant in Juárez , Mexico.

The announcement comes after two days of negotiations between the state Government and Elcoteq Union workers – who agreed to defer a strike they had planned – over settlement payments.



The 560 employees lost their jobs three weeks ago after the company declared bankruptcy.