Tessera to buy certain assets of Shellcase

Tessera Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase certain assets of Shellcase Ltd.

hellcase is the world's leading provider of commercially available wafer level image sensor packaging technology. Shellcase's broad technology portfolio includes wafer-level packaging for image sensors and other devices. The world's largest cellular phone manufacturers utilize image sensors packaged in Shellcase technology for cellular phones that integrate highly reliable, miniaturized digital cameras.



Under the terms of the agreement, Tessera will pay approximately $33 million in cash for certain assets of Shellcase. This transaction is subject to various standard closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2005.



"Tessera is one of the world's leading technology development and licensing companies. This, in combination with the Shellcase technology and team, will enable us to grow the new business substantially," said Bruce McWilliams, Tessera's chairman and chief executive officer. "Furthermore, it solidifies our position in the wafer-level packaging market for image sensors and MEMS devices, which we believe to be among the semiconductor industry's fastest growing market segments."



"We are creating a center of excellence whose charter is to develop next-generation wafer-level packaging technologies for fast growing markets," continued McWilliams. "We are excited to be adding this world-class team to our company."