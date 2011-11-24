© Rebound

Rebound appoints new Group Op Director

Independent supplier of electronic components and Hybrid Distributor, Rebound Electronics, announced today that it has appointed Debbie Myers to the role of Group Operations Director.

Debbie joined the Company as a Regional Director in 2007 following a long period working for the Abacus Group in a variety of roles including operations, training and company integration.



Simon Thake, CEO for Rebound Electronics commented:



“We are delighted that Debbie has accepted the role. Her wealth of experience, which has been built up over 25 years in electronic component distribution, makes her ideally qualified for her new role. This is an exciting time for Rebound as we continue to grow and I feel sure that Debbie’s experience will prove vital as we continue to build on recent successes.”