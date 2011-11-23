eXception Group appoints CEO

eXception Group has appointed Mark O’Connor Group Chief Executive Officer.

Promoted internally from his position as joint Managing Director, the new appointment will see O’Connor build on the company’s recent success, which has seen it continue to grow 10% year on year, despite recent economic turmoil. Mr O’Connor will spearhead the company’s latest drive into new geographies as it continues its growth in Europe and Asia.



Jon Sopher, Chairman of eXception Group said, “Mark has been instrumental in the repositioning of our business. With his guidance, we now offer a comprehensive service to our customers from input at the conceptual stage of a project through to production in either our UK manufacturing plant, or our supply management centre and partners in the Far East. As we continue to grow and reach out to new territories, his experience and expertise will be instrumental in the next phase of our growth plans.”