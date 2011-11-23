CSI Sud-Ouest continues to invest

After investing in a new Penta HASL and a dry film developing line during the summer shutdown, CSI Sud-Ouest installed a Rena-Hollmuller micro etching line in beginning of November.

In a statement CSI Sud-Ouest said:



"We plan to achieve the installation of a new Rena-Hollmuller etching line during Christmas holidays that will give us enhanced capability (<80 µ) for tomorrows demanding PCB design. Furthermore, we bought a new POSALUX MONO with a 200'000 rpm spindle last week at Electronica. These purchases demonstrate our commitment to invest in latest technology and capability at our factory".