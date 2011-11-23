© Cicor

New Head for Cicor's Microelectronics division

Heinz Gloor has been appointed as new Head of Cicor Microelectronics division.

Headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland, Cicor has appointed Heinz Gloor as Executive Vice President of the Cicor Microelectronics Division and member of the group management. Heinz Gloor will join the Cicor Group by April 2012 at the latest; in doing so, he replaces Udo Dehne, who is leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity.



Heinz Gloor has extensive international management experience and knows the Asian market well. He has held senior management positions in China and other Asian markets at companies including Unaxis Semiconductors Balzers AG (now OC Oerlikon Coating) and ITW Gema AG, a manufacturer of electrostatic powder coating systems. Heinz Gloor is currently responsible for corporate development projects at Pago International AG, a manufacturer of self-adhesive labels and labelling systems.



Cicor Group CEO Roland Küpfer comments: "We are delighted to have secured the services of Heinz Gloor, who has a proven record as a manager with extensive international and sales experience. We extend him a warm welcome and look forward to our future collaboration."



Udo Dehne assumed the management of the sales & distribution department of RHe Microsystems GmbH in Radeberg, Germany, in 2004. He was appointed as Head of the Cicor Microelectronics Division in April 2009.