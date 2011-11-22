© Elcoteq

Elcoteq auctions off equipment

Equipment once used at Elcoteq's Pecs facility, Hungary, is now up for auction.

Equipment from the Hungary facility is currently listed on several online business to business sales websites. The auction is dated December 13-14, 2011 and the key assets listed for sale are :



SIEMENS SIPLACE HS-60 SMD PLACEMENT MACHINES (QTY 4)

SIEMENS SIPLACE S-27 CHIPSHOOTERS (QTY 4)

SIEMENS SIPLACE PRODUCTIVITY LIFTS (QTY 7)

SIEMENS S FEEDERS (QTY 459)

SIEMENS X FEEDERS (QTY 6)



Elcoteq SE was declared bankrupt in October this year. The Pecs facility, named Elcoteq Magyarország Kft, is a subsidiary of Elcoteq SE and was used as security for a credit facility. The plant is therefore subject to bankruptcy proceedings.