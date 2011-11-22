Electronics Production | November 22, 2011
Incap secures manufacturing deal from Valkee
Incap Corporation and Valkee Ltd have signed a cooperation agreement on manufacturing components of bright light headset, and the first deliveries took place from Incap's Kuressaare factory in November 2011.
Mr Kimmo Akiander, Director of Incap's Business unit Well-being, is satisfied with the agreement: "People's interest in their own and their family's well-being is growing all the time. Valkee's brain stimulation headset is a totally new innovation promoting well-being, and it fits well into Incap's manufacturing program. We are delighted that Valkee has chosen Incap as a partner in the manufacture of these devices. "
Cooperation with Valkee is in line with Incap's strategy, as the company aims to take advantage of global megatrends such as growth in demand for healthcare technology. Incap's manufacturing program includes a number of medical devices, and the company has an ISO 13485:2003 quality certification for manufacturing of medical devices.
Valkee Ltd's CEO Mr Timo Ahopelto comments: "Demand on Valkee's bright light headset has been growing very strongly and especially internationally. The Valkee users are satisfied. This partnership will help us meet the demand according to our high quality standards."
Cooperation with Valkee is in line with Incap's strategy, as the company aims to take advantage of global megatrends such as growth in demand for healthcare technology. Incap's manufacturing program includes a number of medical devices, and the company has an ISO 13485:2003 quality certification for manufacturing of medical devices.
Valkee Ltd's CEO Mr Timo Ahopelto comments: "Demand on Valkee's bright light headset has been growing very strongly and especially internationally. The Valkee users are satisfied. This partnership will help us meet the demand according to our high quality standards."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments