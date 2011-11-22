Incap secures manufacturing deal from Valkee

Incap Corporation and Valkee Ltd have signed a cooperation agreement on manufacturing components of bright light headset, and the first deliveries took place from Incap's Kuressaare factory in November 2011.

Mr Kimmo Akiander, Director of Incap's Business unit Well-being, is satisfied with the agreement: "People's interest in their own and their family's well-being is growing all the time. Valkee's brain stimulation headset is a totally new innovation promoting well-being, and it fits well into Incap's manufacturing program. We are delighted that Valkee has chosen Incap as a partner in the manufacture of these devices. "



Cooperation with Valkee is in line with Incap's strategy, as the company aims to take advantage of global megatrends such as growth in demand for healthcare technology. Incap's manufacturing program includes a number of medical devices, and the company has an ISO 13485:2003 quality certification for manufacturing of medical devices.



Valkee Ltd's CEO Mr Timo Ahopelto comments: "Demand on Valkee's bright light headset has been growing very strongly and especially internationally. The Valkee users are satisfied. This partnership will help us meet the demand according to our high quality standards."