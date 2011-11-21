Flextronics expands Romanian facility

Flextronics today announced that it has expanded its facility in Timisoara, Romania, to include a dedicated medical operation.

The expansion, which includes a newly refurbished production area and 1300 square meters of class-eight clean room, increases existing manufacturing capabilities and allows Flextronics to provide a complete portfolio of manufacturing services and competitive solutions from a single strategic location in Eastern Europe.



"Our investment reflects our expanding medical customer base, highly skilled workforce and growth opportunities in emerging markets for medical equipment and medical disposables products such as IV sets, gastric bands, tube sets and accessories. We would like to thank our employees for working diligently to ensure today's successful opening,"said Bill Flaherty, president of Flextronics Medical.