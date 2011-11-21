Schrader Electronics to be sold?

Schrader Electronics may be sold by its parent company for approximately £550 million according to a report by the Telegraph.

UK paper the Telegraph does not name any sources, but reports that Tomkins, an UK engineering firm sold to private equity 15 months ago, is selling Schrader Electronics.



According to the report Tomkins has appointed Barclays Capital to sell the business and they have approached several private equity firms already.