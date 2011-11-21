© Alex Selbert.de

38'500 visitors at productronica

productronica closed its doors after four days having posted a substantial rise in the number of visitors. 38,500 visitors from more than 80 countries represent an increase of around 34 per cent compared with the previous show.

This proves that the industry has greatly recovered in the last two years and is back to the level in 2007. The proportion of international visitors rose from 39 to 48 per cent.



Norbert Bargmann, Deputy CEO of the Board of Management of Messe München: “productronica therefore once again confirmed its leading position as the world’s leading trade fair for the global electronics production industry. Following the weak event in 2009 caused by the economic crisis, we held intensive discussions with the industry. The cooperation with our commercial and industrial partners and representatives is now bearing fruit: the highlight themes, the special show ,Battery manufacturing and power electronics’ and the PCB Community Area were magnets for both new visitor groups and exhibitor target groups.”



Rainer Kurtz, Managing Director of ERSA, Chairman of the Technical Advisory Board for productronica and Chairman of the Productronic Association in the German Engineering Federation (VDMA): “In 2011 productronica also again proved to be the main platform in providing a further boost to the current economic climate. The trade fair is regarded as the marketplace for the electronics production industry: anyone who regards this as important must be present here. The expertise of visitors is outstanding – a large number of specific inquiries are discussed during productronica.“



In addition to Germany, the countries with the highest number of visitors included Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Compared with previous events, there was a pronounced increase in the number of visitors from Israel, Poland, Hungary and the Russian Federation. The representative visitor survey conducted by TNS Infratest revealed an overall satisfaction level of 96 per cent on the scale ranging from “excellent” to “good”. 75 per cent of respondents said they would be attending productronica 2013.



Thomas Metz, Manager Operations at Yahama Motor IM Europe, described the international importance of productronica: “Yamaha was represented at a trade fair for the first time in Europe. We were positively surprised to meet so many international trade visitors at productronica. As far as our company is concerned, productronica is now the most important trade fair to launch the global premium brand Yamaha in Europe. We will definitely take part again in 2013.“



1,234 exhibitors from 39 countries presented their innovative products and solutions on a net exhibition area of 41,016 square metres (gross exhibition area: 77,000 square metres). This represents an increase of just under 15 per cent in the number of exhibitors compared with productronica 2009 (1,106 exhibitors from 36 countries).



The increase in the amount of net exhibition space was around 15 per cent, of which approximately 32 per cent of the total area was occupied by international companies. In addition to large numbers of exhibitors from abroad, there were joint stands again this year at productronica, for example from Austria, France, Hungary, Japan and Romania.