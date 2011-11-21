No job cuts as Foxconn adds 300,000 robots

Foxconn will add 300,000 robots to the assembly line in 2011 but will not lay-off any workers according to comments made by founder and chairman Terry Guo.

State run Xinhua News Agency has reported that Foxconn will produce roughly 1000 robots a day to perform routine and riskier jobs in an effort to raise productivity. In a meeting Chairman Terry Guo reportly pledged that the company would not make any job cuts next year because of the robots.



-----



Source: Bloomberg