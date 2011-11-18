Thales wins Qatar contract

Thales has been chosen by Qatar to provide in-flight entertainment systems for its Airbus A350s, according to several media sources.

Thales made the deal announcement at the Dubai air show, saying that the agreement relates to all 80 of Qatar's A350's , using Thales take its TopSeries Avant equipment.



The equipment will include touch screens from 10.6in to 17in and will work with other electronic devices.



Thales also said it was working to make broadband available on the flights.