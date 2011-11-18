CTS to acquire Valpey-Fisher

CTS Corporation Valpey-Fisher have entered into a definitive merger agreement providing for the cash acquisition of Valpey-Fisher by CTS. Upon closing of the transaction, Valpey-Fisher will operate as an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CTS.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, CTS will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Valpey-Fisher for $4.15 per share for a total purchase price of approximately $18 million. Valpey-Fisher has $3 million of cash and is essentially debt free.



Valpey-Fisher’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the merger and recommends that Valpey-Fisher’s stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approval of Valpey-Fisher’s stockholders.



Vinod M. Khilnani, CTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Valpey-Fisher is an excellent fit with CTS’ Electronic Components business unit, bringing expanded products and capabilities to better serve CTS’ customers. The two companies offer world-class highly-engineered frequency products to growing markets. In addition, Valpey-Fisher brings strong engineering capabilities and management leadership to support our strategy of double-digit top line growth over the next several years in our Components and Sensors segment.”



Michael J. Ferrantino Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Valpey-Fisher Corporation, added, “This represents a great value for the stockholders of Valpey-Fisher while providing excellent long-term growth opportunities for our employees.”