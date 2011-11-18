Fabrinet: Thai Flood recovery updates

EMS-provider Fabrinet updates on Thailand operations. (as of November 14, 2011)

Pinehurst Facilities:



Water level has subsided approximately one-half inch per day for the last 3 days. Overall, the water has subsided approximately 18 inches from peak levels.



"We began pumping water out of the parking lots (car parks) of Buildings 3 and 4 on Sunday night and expect the exercise to be completed in two days. This will include cleaning and overall restoration of the car parks back to normal conditions. In addition, we have constructed ramps at the gates of Buildings 3, 4 and 5 to allow trucks to enter and exit the car parks without additional water flooding the car parks. The trucks allow us to transport our employees, raw material and finished goods to and from the factory", a press release states.



The power to Buildings 3, 4 and 5 is running smoothly. All air handling units (AHU) have been operating for the past 10 days, stabilizing the clean rooms with respect to particle count, temperature and humidity. Contractors have been working on restoring our electricity substation.



All manufacturing equipment and lines are up and running, with the exception of certain equipment requiring additional qualification time.



Nearly 3,000 people showed up for work, accounting for 90+% of the total staff at the company's Pinehurst facilities. "We have asked some of our staff to work from home for the next few weeks, including non-manufacturing employees such as finance and supply chain."



Chokchai Facilities:



The water level has subsided approximately 12 inches from peak levels.



"We have retrieved several hundred pieces of small equipment and over 250 pieces of heavy equipment from the Chokchai factories and moved the equipment to an offsite warehouse, where our engineering staff has started the restoration process. The process includes cleaning, debugging and testing the equipment for functionality. All equipment that has been tested and validated to be in good working condition will be transferred to our Pinehurst facilities to be stored under controlled environmental conditions."



All finished goods have been retrieved from the site and are being stored at a second offsite warehouse.