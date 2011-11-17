© nokia

Nokia to cut a further 300 jobs

Nokia has confirmed plans to cut 300 jobs from Finland according to several news outlets.

The announcement came after talks with unions were finalized. The cuts are part of a plan to eliminate 1300 jobs at its Location and Commerce business unit.



These cuts are additional to the cost cutting plans announced in April, in which Nokia said it would cut 4000 jobs, including 1400 in Finland.