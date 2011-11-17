Creation Tech acquires Quest divisions

Creation Technologies LP today announced it has acquired the design, product development and manufacturing group of Quest Product Development Corporation of Arvada, Colorado.

The merger of Creation’s existing design engineers, who are located in Milwaukee, WI, with those of Quest will form Creation Technologies Design Services. This unit will employ approximately 30 design engineers.



Quest Technologies Group, a separate entity under the Quest Product Development Corp umbrella that was not acquired by Creation, will continue under the direction of Mitch Houston and will focus on the development and incubation of new technologies, including the patented endoQuest and thermQuest platforms and the newly formed SurgiReal Products Inc.