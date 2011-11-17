Telephonics and Mahindra form JV

Telephonics Corporation and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a $12.5 billion multinational group based in Mumbai, India, announced the signing of a MoU to form a Joint Venture.

The JV will provide the Indian Ministry of Defense and the Indian civil sector with radar and surveillance systems, Identification Friend or Foe devices and communication systems. In addition, the JV intends to provide systems for Air Traffic Management services, Homeland Security and other emerging surveillance requirements.



The JV envisages establishing a plant in India which would manufacture and service airborne radar systems that are already being supplied to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and to support airborne maritime surveillance systems for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The JV will license technology from Telephonics for use on a wide range of products that have both defense and civil applications.



Approval is being sought from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board of the Government of India (GoI) for the establishment of the JV in accordance with the current defense sector Foreign Direct Investment regulations of the GoI.



Telephonics is a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation.