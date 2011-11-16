ESCATEC expands Business Development team

ESCATEC has expanded its Business Development team with the addition of two new recruits.

Harald Schroeder is the Business Development Manager for Germany and Austria, and is located in Munich in Southern Germany. He has spent a number of years working in business development at Plexus Europe and most recently at TES selling EMS and R&D services.



Anders Nielsen is the Business Development Manager in Denmark, and is located in Aarhus, Jutland and has more than 25 years’ experience in the Danish electronics industry.