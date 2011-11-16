Samsung to invest in Slovakian site

The Slovakian Misintry of Economy has announced that Samsung will invest a further 90 Eur million modernizing production of new LCD, LED screens and preparing 3D TVs at their Galanta site.

Samsung has asked for tax relief for the deal of 28 Eur million which the ministry said it was investigating. The new project could produce close to 1000 new jobs the ministry said.



The news comes admid rumours that Samsung may move production from Slovakia, which the Ministry reported that the Director of External Communications and Operations in Slovakia had denied to an economic newspaper.



Samsung has invested 500 Eur million in Slovakia already and employs more than 4500 people. .