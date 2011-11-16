Nokia to produce tablets in 2012?

The head of Nokia France, Paul Amsellem, has told french newspaper, Les Echos, that the company plans to release a tablet in 2012.

In an interview with the paper, Amsellem said that the tablet will run on Windows 08, however he made no further comment on concrete plans for the tablet. Nokia has not offered any details on a planned tablet release nor have they confirmed the accuracy of Amsellem's statement.



In the interview Amsellem also said that Nokia will target the 60 percent of french people who do not have smartphones with its new Lumia range.