OCM appoints new board

OCM Manufacturing has announced that it has established a new Board of Advisors.

Members of the Advisory Board are Dr. Michel Jullian – the Founder and past President of OCM Manufacturing, Peter Andrews and George Cwyer.



Dr. Jullian ran OCM from 1988 to 2011. Previously, he managed the product development department at the Ontario Centre for Microelectronics and held various design engineering roles in Canada and abroad.



Mr. Andrews has had senior executive roles at a wide range of companies, including SHL Systemhouse, In-Touch Survey Systems, Grantium Inc., and others. He is President and Founder of PRA Strategic Group, providing strategic and operational guidance to small- and mid-sized enterprises.



Mr. Cwynar worked with MOSAID Technologies and also served as President of COM DEV Canada and held various management positions at MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, Ltd



OCM Manufacturing recently appointed former VP Manufacturing, George Henning, to President and completed an expansion of its Ottawa facility.